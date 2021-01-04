PCSO:  No injuries in Mentor chimney fire

Times Report

Crookston Times

No injuries were reported in a chimney fire at a Mentor residence Saturday night, Jan. 2.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the call came in at approximately 10:10 p.m. from 15647 Sandy Beach Road SE. Mentor firefighters extinguished the fire.

The homeowners arrived shortly after the call came in.

The home sustained minor damage.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office will follow up.

County EMS assisted at the scene.