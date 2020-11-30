PCSO: Major flames, heavy smoke at chimney fire in rural Mentor

Times Report

Crookston Times

A chimney fire at a rural Mentor residence early Saturday morning, Nov. 28 produced large flames coming from the chimney and heavy smoke coming from the house, but the occupants were evaluated by Fertile EMS paramedics and escaped injury.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at 2:34 a.m. Nov. 28 from 16233 340th St. SE. Mentor, Erskine and Fertile firefighters responded along with Polk County deputies and Fertile EMS.