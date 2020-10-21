Polk County Sheriff's Office - UTV burns, no one hurt

Times Report

Crookston Times

A utility vehicle (UTV) was destroyed by fire near East Grand Forks Tuesday afternoon, but the operator escaped injury.

The call came into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minutes before 3 p.m. from Section 21 of Higdem Township north of East Grand Forks.

The Oslo Fire Department and Warren Ambulance also responded.

The fire started in the engine of the 2019 John Deere Gator owned by Misselhorn Tiling and Excavation while it was being operated by Gunnar Bowman of Warren.