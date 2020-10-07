Family escapes fire at Hill River Township in Polk County

Times Report

Crookston Times

A family in Hill River Township in Polk County early Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, was able to escape a fire at their residence that started in the attached garage and eventually caused major damage to their home, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The call came in at around 2:38 a.m. Tuesday from 30491 340th Ave. SE. When deputies arrived the garage was almost fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the attached home. The family was safely outside and no one was reported hurt.

Firefighters from Fosston and McIntosh were able to eventually extinguish the fire. The garage was destroyed and although the home itself remains standing, it sustained severe damage.

An investigator from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the cause of the fire.

Essentia Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.