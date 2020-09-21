PCSO Fosston: Fire destroys garage; no one hurt

Times Report

Crookston Times

A garage was destroyed by fire Friday night, Sept. 18 in rural Fosston, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office report.

The garage was not attached to a residence and no injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

The call came in at approximately 9:12 p.m. Friday from 32609 410th St. SE in rural Fosston.

Responding in addition to the PCSO were firefighters from Fosston and McIntosh and Essentia Health Ambulance.