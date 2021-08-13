Polk County Transfer Station north alley access closed

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Transfer Station is preparing for a construction project involving the yard waste drop-off site. The north alley access will be closed off to all patrons effective immediately.

Please enter the transfer station from the west off Foskett St or the south access point off Ingersoll Ave.

The north alley access will be permanently closed even after completion of this construction project.

If you have any concerns please contact Transfer Station staff at 218-281-6445.