You’ll be able to watch the Fisher Avenue reconstruction project this summer, live

Fisher Avenue’s construction progress will be broadcast live on camera after the Polk County Board of Commissioners approved the technology rental during this week’s meeting. County Engineer Rich Sanders thought the public might be interested in watching the progress being as there are approximately 5,000 cars that travel on that road per day and the “earth cam” they’ll be using will have a viewing area of 360 degrees plus emergency services could utilize the camera as well.

The rental will cost $18,719.16, and, while District 3 Commissioner Gary Willhite noted it was a lot of money, Sanders reassured the commissioners that the rental company will have the sole responsibility for the camera plus the cost to rent it will come from the project’s budget not local property tax money.

District 5 Commissioner Mark Holy asked what it would cost should they want to purchase a construction camera for the county and Sanders answered around $25,000 but they’d still have to pay for the streaming services.

“We have very few projects we would use it on so it’s better if we rent it and don’t have the liability of storing it or breaking it,” explained Sanders. “At this point I don’t feel like owning one is our best option.”

When asked about the project’s timeline, Sanders said it should be done by the week of Labor Day and estimates middle of May to middle of September.

Commissioner Holy brought up purchasing a construction camera a second time as he seconded the motion by Willhite to approve the rental and said he thinks this type of technology would be useful in other possible projects down the road and maybe the county needs to look for a company that could provide some type of service and that type of system could be moved where it’s needed in the county. Sanders said he would come back to the board with some options after he consults with the county’s IT department.