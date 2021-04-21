Road construction on Highway 2 near Marcoux corner

Times Report

Motorists on Highway 2 west of Erskine can expect short term delays and lane closures as construction begins on April 26. The project will include a Reduced Conflict Intersections (RCI's) constructed at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 32. During the project, crews will be replacing the concrete roadway on Highway 2 eastbound lanes from Highway 32 to 1.8 miles west of Erskine as well as a portion east of Erskine near the weigh station.

Hwy 32 will be detoured during the construction of the RCI. Northbound traffic on Highway 32 will use Polk county road 49 to Polk county road 12. Southbound traffic will use Polk county road 41 to Polk CR 12. This detours are planned for late summer and will last ten days each.

Hoffman Construction is the contractor for the $22.3 million project. For more information and a project map, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy2-rci.

RCI’s decrease fatalities and injuries caused by T-bone crashes on four-lane divided highways. In some parts of the country, RCIs are sometimes referred to as J-turns, R-CUTs, Michigan Lefts.

RCI's improve safety, with up to a 70 percent reduction in injury crashes nationwide. For more information on this project or sign up for email updates, visit the project website.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

