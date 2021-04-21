Central Park RV campground plans, specs on the table soon

Crookston City Administrator Amy Finch informed the Park Board this week that she hopes to see a resolution on the City Council’s agenda as early as Monday to consider plans and specifications for the upcoming campground in Central Park. Finch said she anticipates there will not be “a whole lot of room” for community input on the project based on the grant budget through the funds they received from the Greater Minnesota Parks & Trails Commission.

She explained that the city hasn’t budgeted extra dollars for the project and will come back to the board with more information once she has it.

Parks & Recreation Supervisor Scott Butt, as well as Park Board Chair Mike LaFrance, mentioned they’d like to see bidding for multiple contracts for the underground work, electrical, sewer and then the bathhouse/shelter as there was “potential for cost savings,” and Finch interjected with a request to visit on the matter as it was not previously discussed.

The campground is budgeted for approximately $1.79 million, offset by the Parks & Trails grant of $1.35 million. The city’s matching portion of the grant will go towards construction of a new bathhouse which could double as a storm shelter and will potentially have four bathroom stalls and two showers. The 40 planned RV sites will have full hook-ups with electric and sewer with a quick disconnect option for when and if the park floods in the spring or fall.