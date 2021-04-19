Crookston Splash Park will have 2 canopies

The Crookston Splash Park will see new enhancements in the summer of 2021 with a recent purchase of two 10x10 canopies that will be installed over two benches surrounding the water feature.

The canopies were purchased with funds through the Crookston Area Community Fund, the local fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

“The fund has been active over the past decade in enhancing the community of Crookston in many ways,” said Splash Park project lead Shirley Iverson, who is also a member of the CACF committee. “One component of the fund was utilized for fund raising the Crookston Splash Pad located at Highland Park, now Ray Ecklund Park Complex.”

“The new canopies will provide shade for anyone needing a break from the sun, or while sitting on the benches watching kids play,” she added.

Iverson told the Times that City of Crookston Parks and Recreation Director Scott Riopelle has been a part of the project and his staff will install the canopies.

If you are interested in making a donation to the Crookston Area Community Fund and their projects, checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 543 - Crookston, MN 56716. More information about the fund is available at www.nwmf.org.