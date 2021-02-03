Water service line repaired on Park Lane

Times Report

Crookston Water Department personnel uncovered a broken water service line in front of a Park Lane residence this week. Before the repair commenced, the ice that formed on the street from the leaking water flowing down the hill made for treacherous travel for vehicles.

Usually, a lack of snow cover serving as insulation would make more water lines and City water mains susceptible to breaking, but Public Works Director Pat Kelly says the warmer-than-usual winter is helping out. The frost depth in the area where the leak occurred on Park Lane is only three feet deep, he notes.

“Unless we have a prolonged wave of sub zero temps our mains should be okay,” he said. According to the forecast, we’re entering the coldest stretch of the winter, with daytime highs this weekend not getting above zero.