EPA grant aimed at restoring water quality in prioritized portions

In November 2018, ten watersheds were selected to be prioritized for funding in federal fiscal year 2020. The selections were part of the transition in the federal Clean Water Act Section 319 program from one-time grants to more reliable funding focused on small watersheds.

The goal of the program is to help local governments make measurable changes toward water quality improvements. Based on input from many local governments, the program is designed to provide a reliable and longer-term funding source to address all pollutants in small watersheds.

Red Lake River watershed was chosen to be one of the first 10 watersheds (Group A) to be eligible for this funding after the West Polk Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) successfully submitted a request for participation and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) staff met with local project partners.

After the watershed was selected, the first step toward receiving the funding was to create a work plan. Grant applicants were required to have a nine-key-element (NKE) plan, approved by United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to be eligible for funding. Group A watershed partners worked with the MPCA to develop a highly detailed plan for each watershed that, if implemented as written, will sufficiently reduce non-point source pollution so that the prioritized waterbodies will reach water quality standards in ten years. The Red Lake River (Thief River Falls – Crookston) and Black River Nine Key Element Plan was created using input from the Red Lake River One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) and the 1W1P Planning Work Group.

During the summer of 2020, the MPCA sought applications for the Fiscal Year 2020 round of funding for projects that will reduce nonpoint source pollution within the Group A watersheds. The Red Lake River 1W1P Planning Work Group developed a work plan and proposal for the funding that was allotted to the Red Lake River watershed. Peter Nelson, Pennington SWCD Water Plan Coordinator and Red Lake River 1W1P Coordinator, took the lead in writing the proposal. The proposal was officially submitted on July 16, 2020, by the Red Lake Watershed District (Red Lake River 1W1P Fiscal Agent). On August 6, 2020, MPCA staff announced that the Red Lake River proposal for a Fiscal Year 2020 Section 319 Small Watersheds Focus grant was approved for funding in the amount for $284,275.

The projects and activities of the Red Lake River (Thief River Falls-Crookston) and Black River EPA NKE Plan will be targeted within priority management areas of CD 96, Black River, and the middle reach of the Red Lake River between Thief River Falls and Crookston. The projects will reduce the transport of eroded sediment (sediment loading) to the Red Lake River by an estimated 1,148 tons/year. Some of the projects will also reduce E. coli concentrations in the Red Lake River and its tributaries (especially the Black River and Pennington County Ditch 96). The $284,275 in EPA grant funding, along with at least $189,517 in matching state/local funds, will implement:

• Grade stabilization structures (including side water inlets)

• Water and Sediment Control Basins (WASCOBs)

• Streambank stabilization or meander cutoff stabilization along the Red Lake River

• Cover crops, nutrient management, and other non-structural source reduction projects

• Riparian buffers

• Riparian forest buffers

• Field borders

• Grazing management plans

• Cattle exclusion or access control plans