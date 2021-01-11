City of Crookston: Potential spots to light up trails ID’ed

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

On the heels of a Crookston City Council member saying it would be worth the investment of City funds, City staff, in consultation with Otter Tail Power Company, have identified some initial locations in the community’s system of paths and trails that could be lit up to make them more attractive and safe for evening and nighttime use.

Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson said last month that his daughter had approached him, telling him the trails are too dark in the evening, especially at this particular time of the year, with the sun setting by 5 p.m. He said he followed up on his daughter’s complaint by checking out some spots in the City’s trail system himself, and found that he agreed with her assessment. Erickson suggested that the City start investing a little bit of money each year to light up portions of the trail system, using LED lights.

Since that discussion, according to City Administrator Amy Finch’s memo to the council for the Jan. 11 council Ways & Means Committee meeting, a couple of trail locations have been identified as potentially the easiest to light up first.

They are:

• The path along Fairfax and Third Avenue South: Approximately 15 fixtures, utilizing existing poles, can be added, at an estimated annual cost of $2,000.

• Evergreen Estates (Cedar Court): Finch wants the council to discuss this location further, since any lighting would be located behind homes along the path route. Nine poles and fixtures would be installed along this stretch of path, 250 feet apart, and would cost around $1,100 a year.

In her memo, Finch states that staff and Otter Tail Power have discussed other possible ways to light up trails bordering residential areas, but cost estimates are significantly higher.