CHEDA/City look to buy 60 acres from Herkenhoff

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

As he stood in Crookston’s far northeast corner on the shore of one his man-made ponds earlier this fall, monitoring progress as it was being stocked with fish to later be caught and released by local anglers, Nature’s View Estates developer Bob Herkenhoff looked to the east and said, “I don’t think we’re done, either.”

He was referring to his various deal-making and partnerships with the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) and City of Crookston over the past several years, which have added up to make Nature’s View Estates the most popular place in town to buy a lot and build a new home.

Herkenhoff appears to have been right. In the direction he was gazing a few months back sits 60 acres of land that he owns, land that extends to city limits. And it’s land that he might be poised to sell. At a closed meeting last week – statute allows for meetings to be closed if potential land deals are discussed – the CHEDA Board of Directors recommended that CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth continue working with Herkenhoff on a deal that would have Herkenhoff selling the parcel.

Since that closed meeting, Hoiseth has been consulting with City Administrator Amy Finch on potential sources of funding to cover the cost of the purchase.

“Bob is simply getting to that point in life that selling that acreage is a better option for him instead of being in the developer’s chair,” Hoiseth tells the Times. “We had been in discussions for the past year or so on what this transaction might look like, and have to some terms that overall seemed acceptable to the board.”

Although Herkenhoff might not be in a lead role, assuming the transaction is finalized, Hoiseth acknowledged that “it sure seems like he knows how to make things happen.” He said Herkenhoff has agreed to assist as CHEDA/the City as the entities move forward, including with delineation of wetlands. Nature’s View Estates remains “very dear” to Herkenhoff’s heart, Hoiseth added, and his prior contacts with various individuals and organizations will be valuable as CHEDA and the City move forward.

Various concept drawings of how the 60 acres might be developed someday have already been done, he continued, adding that residential home development is the general vision.

For comparison purposes, the land in play is around 100 acres smaller than the 160 acres on the north side of Polk County Highway 11, known as Crookston Sports Center Subdivision. Concept drawings for that development were done several years ago and a frontage road was extended, but the development has basically been in limbo since, as continued drainage issues in the area and sticker-shock over actually commencing with a large development mix of single and multi-family homes and commercial/business interests have caused decision-makers to hold off.

Meanwhile, on the south side of the highway, Herkenhoff’s development continues to grow. If that growth continues in future years, made possible by the sale of the 60 acres, Hoiseth said CHEDA and the City will need to continue to be sensitive to other residential home developers who have had mixed results when it comes to selling lots and seeing new homes constructed.

But one thing securing the 60 acres would do is give CHEDA and the City the luxury of time, in the form of several years to start seeing new homes built, and several more years to see the land actually start to fill with several more homes.

“We want to move forward strategically and be as prudent as we can with the use of taxpayer dollars,” Hoiseth explained. “Having affordable housing options starts with the land then adds in the infrastructure. Keeping Crookston attractive, but also competitive to entice people to locate here is always near the top of our priority list.

“As we continue to recruit new business and our existing businesses grow, we need to stay ahead of the housing issue,” he continued. “These current and future employees need places to live, which is why we keep updating our housing study, why we keep working on multi-family type of housing, why we keep investing in the downtown options, and why we are working to acquire more land for development.”