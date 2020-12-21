Herkenhoff poised to convey part of natural park to City

Mike Christopherson

With a recommendation for approval forwarded to them by the City of Crookston Planning Commission, the Crookston City Council when it next meets on Monday, Dec. 28 is expected to approve a component of the City’s development agreement with Bob Herkenhoff in Nature’s View Estates subdivision that will have Herkenhoff conveying to the City a portion of his “natural park” that, in total, features two man-made ponds in the community’s northeast corner.

The current phase of development in Nature’s View Estates involves the extension of Eickhof Boulevard, including pavement, curb and gutter, all the way to Fisher Avenue. That work is expected to be completed in 2021. As part of the agreement with Herkenhoff, the City agreed to install the necessary infrastructure so that Herkenhoff could make available for sale 14 more residential home lots. As part of the deal, in return for the City putting in the infrastructure, Herkenhoff would hand over a portion of the natural park area.

There’s a second phase of the deal that involves Herkenhoff conveying the rest of the natural park area to the City within 20 years. He has said over the past couple of years of talks with the City that he’d like to have a couple of trails heading to the ponds for the public to use.