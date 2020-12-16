Erickson:  City should invest in lighting trails

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The City of Crookston has an excellent path and trail system and likes to tout that fact, but, a city council member noted this week, there are major stretches of local paths and trails that are far too dark in the evening and at nighttime.

Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson said he wasn’t convinced it was much of a problem until his daughter convinced him to walk a particular path one recent evening.

“It’s getting dark at 4:30 now and people are walking their dogs and these paths are getting used in this nice weather, and it’s just so dark,” he said. “People use them year-round, we clean them (clear snow), so we might as well light them.”

Erickson suggested that some money be set aside in the budget every year for a while to put something like LED lighting at some of the worst spots every year until the problem is less severe.

“The public wants outdoor stuff nowadays and we need to light these dark corners,” he said, adding that as a first step Parks & Recreation staff could go around town and identify the worst spots. “Maybe we do a little every year for a few years. We have a great trail system and we should maximize its use.”