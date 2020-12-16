City won’t flood rinks or fill pools, but council’s open to some water bill relief

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Asked by Ward 1 Council Member Jake Fee this week if the City of Crookston could potentially use City equipment to flood backyard skating rinks in the winter time, and potentially swimming pools in the summertime in order to be more user-friendly to its residents, council members, department heads and other City officials agreed the cons to offering such a service outweigh the pros.

Instead, everyone expressed an interest in looking into a program that would give people who flood backyard rinks or fill larger swimming pools a break on their water bill at the time they use all of that water.

Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle said if crews were moving a lot of snow and performing other duties in the winter, he didn’t think the man-hours would be available to flood any rinks. He also questioned the wisdom of driving City equipment on private property. (Fire hydrants aren’t an option in the winter to do something like flood a rink.) Fire Chief Tim Froeber added that the last thing he would want to happen is to have a house fire call come in while his water pumper truck is sitting almost empty at someone’s house flooding a skating rink. Concerns were also expressed about the City being directly involved in flooding someone’s backyard rink and then during the subsequent spring melt, a neighbor on lower-lying property has to deal with a sloppy mess.

At Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier’s suggestion, the Park Board will further discuss the matter. It’s possible that from that some sort of water bill discount will emerge. The board last wrestled with the backyard skating rink issue last year when residents in a northeast neighborhood wanted to use privately owned rink boards for a rink on City property, in Alexander Park. The City balked at that because of liability issues, Riopelle said, and instead ended up supplying the rink boards for the rink.

Ward 6 Council Member Dylane Klatt expressed enthusiastic support of some sort of program that would help people flood rinks and fill swimming pools. It could be the type of service that attracts new people to Crookston, he said.

“People should be able to have fun,” Klatt added. “People look at a cities and what they do, and don’t do.”

Fee, who said he brought the matter to the council because someone asked him about it, said he was satisfied with a compromise that would involve people getting some water bill relief if they flood a rink or fill a pool.

At Large Council Member Bobby Baird agreed. “Let it go through the meter,” he said.