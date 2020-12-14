Crookston Fire Department hopes you'll adopt a hydrant this winter

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Crookston Fire Department is once again asking the public to consider adopting a local neighborhood fire hydrant. The fire department is launching its second year of the “adopt a hydrant” program where people can help with the upkeep during winter months. Adopt-a-hydrant allows citizens to claim responsibility for shoveling out fire hydrants after heavy snowfall.

In the midst of winter snowstorms, buried hydrants cause dangerous delays for firefighters. But having the department employees check and clear hundreds of hydrants would be a timely, costly and burdensome process.

With snow in the forecast, residents and businesses can make a difference fighting fires. The Crookston Fire Department encourages the community to partner with the department in its Adopt-A-Hydrant program. By adopting a hydrant, you help everyone in your neighborhood and are assisting fire crews so they aren’t wasting precious minutes digging out a fire hydrant in the event of an emergency. It’s never too late to adopt a hydrant.

The fire department asks that you clear a path approximatelythree feet around the hydrant and shovel a path from the street or roadway up to the fire hydrant. This will ensure hydrants are visible and will allow the fire department to quickly locate the fire hydrant, obtain a water supply for firefighting activities, and give the fire department room to work with this hydrant should the need arise.

These devices provide firefighters with a ready and ample supply of water when fighting fires. The only thing that would slow that readily available supply is their ability to locate it and place it into use.

In the event of a fire, it is imperative that the fire department gain access to a fire hydrant water supply as quickly as possible to prevent the loss of life and property. Residents and business owners can help by adopting a hydrant and making sure it is easily accessible throughout the year.

If you have one of these on your street, or on your property, please consider spending a few moments digging out around it so that firefighters can quickly locate it and have immediate access. It may save a life, and valuable personal property.

Sign up to adopt a hydrant today. This year we will be handing out prizes to a few lucky winners who have adopted a hydrant. The only way to be entered for the contest is to call the CFD and adopt a hydrant near you. To adopt a hydrant, you just have to follow the link: ckn.mn/hydrant, find a hydrant you would like to adopt, and call the Fire Dept at 218-281-4584 to let them know the location of the hydrant. If you do choose to adopt a hydrant, the fire department encourages you to give it a name as there may be a couple of prizes.

“Each snowstorm and throughout the winter all they have to do is keep it clear with a three foot area around the hydrant, a path to the street and potentially a path to the sidewalk,” said CFD Chief Tim Froeber.

Throughout the winter season the CFD will be drawing some of the funniest names out there and the best maintained hydrants.

If you want to name it something funny, make sure it’s appropriate, but funny, and the CFD go through and we’ll select prize winners.