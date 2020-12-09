Christmas tree cutting events end for Rydell/Glacial Ridge

Times Report

Since 1999, the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association (FRGRRA) has provided a unique, old-fashioned holiday experience for the area public.

The first holiday tree-cutting event held at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge, located near Erskine, was an effort to remove non-native conifers planted before the refuge was established. Members of the FRGRRA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff recognized an opportunity to help the refuge meet its habitat management goal of removing conifers that were not a native component of the maple/basswood woodlands, shrublands, and open grasslands that comprise the refuge. By allowing the public to come to the refuge for a day or two in early December to cut a pine or spruce tree, the refuge was getting rid of the unwanted trees and individuals were able to get a tree for their holiday celebrations.

However, these events ended up being more than someone just going home with a tree. Unique and lasting family holiday memories were made. FRGRRA members and refuge staff alike received satisfaction in seeing parents and kids of all ages trekking out across the refuge to find that special tree. Sometimes the family dog was at their side. Sometimes the kids were being pulled across the snow in a sled. In addition, participants were able to learn about the refuge and the FRGRRA. This included wildlife and habitat management activities, as well as public-use opportunities, including other public events. Of course, free cookies, hot apple cider, and hot chocolate added to the “warmth” of the experience. For many families, this event became a treasured tradition that was more about making memories than the tree itself.

After 15 annual tree-cutting events at Rydell Refuge, the public had done its part, and by 2014 had removed all of the conifers from designated areas on the refuge. In some years, more than 600 trees were removed.

Fortunately, for the public that had grown accustomed to getting a “refuge tree,” nearby Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge had recently acquired a roughly 500-acre piece of land, which was historically part of the vast tallgrass prairie, but more recently had been transformed by its previous owner into a tree nursery. The same staff that manage Rydell Refuge manage Glacial Ridge Refuge, and the FRGRRA supports both refuges as well. So, as a habitat management plan was developed for this new addition to Glacial Ridge, it seemed like a great opportunity to again engage the public in helping remove unwanted conifers. The FRGRRA held tree cutting events at Glacial Ridge from 2015-2019, which provided an opportunity to educate people about this relatively new refuge. The tree-cutting site at Glacial Ridge was more remote than the Rydell site, and it presented some unique challenges, but still provided a terrific opportunity for families to strike out on a fun-filled holiday tree-cutting adventure. Similar to when the event was held at Rydell Refuge, this volunteer-led effort was staffed by FRGRRA members, as well as Natural Resources students from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Visiting families weren’t the only ones making memories during these events. Over the years, event volunteers got to witness some things that might even make Clark W. Griswold blush. That includes the few times people bravely strapped nearly 20-foot tall spruce trees atop their sub-compact cars, or when a family got done tying their tree to their car, then realized they had strapped their doors shut, so they just climbed in through their open windows and drove off, or the thoughtful lady who for several years in a row would arrive with a large tin of homemade cookies for the volunteers.

By the end of the 2019 event, it was obvious to members of the FRGRRA and refuge staff that the public had done its job at Glacial Ridge as well. There weren’t enough living room-sized conifers left to host a 2020 event. All of the people who took a tree from Rydell or Glacial Ridge Refuge over the years can be proud that they helped refuge staff work towards meeting important habitat goals and restoring habitats towards something more similar to pre-settlement times, for the benefit of both wildlife and people.