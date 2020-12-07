Crookston Public Works: No white = more green in the budget

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

It’s been a while since Crookston residents have been able to look out their living room windows and see grass in their yards in December. While snowmobilers, skiers and other winter recreational enthusiasts might be a bit bummed out by this fact and growing increasingly impatient waiting for a measurable snow that doesn’t eventually melt, one person who doesn’t mind the sight of frozen grass is City of Crookston Public Works Director Pat Kelly.

After a recent run of snowy, stormy winters, the lack of snow-removal efforts so far in the winter of 2020-21 is having a positive impact on his snow-removal budget. Kelly tells the Times that his most recent annual snow-removal budget is $190,720. That covers regular and overtime labor, fuel and equipment repair.

It’s not like the savings are piling up already.

“Generally, we have one to two overtime plowing days in November and December, so we have saved approximately $2,000 to $4,000,” Kelly explains. But the bigger benefit might be offsetting hefty snow-removal costs from last spring, he adds. “Our budget is a calendar budget (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31) and we had expended $121,619 last spring, so this break does help even things out,” Kelly explains.

When his crews aren’t moving snow during the months that would in a more typical year require those effort, Kelly said they are removing and trimming a lot of trees and performing other duties.