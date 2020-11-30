West Polk SWCD: Water Festival 2020 went virtual

Times Report

The Northwest Minnesota Water Festival goes virtual!

The Northwest Minnesota Water Festival has been an annual fall environmental education event hosted by area water resource professionals for fourth grade students.

This event provides the opportunity for students to enjoy the outdoors and participate in activities to learn about our water resources. But due to COVID-19, the normal planning and educational outreach effort was forced to make a change.

Instead of cancelling the festival, planners grasped the situation and put it to their advantage creating new innovations of environmental education outreach.

This effort initiated the first virtual Northwest Minnesota Water Festival reaching 589 fourth grade students from 24 area schools from eight counties in northwest Minnesota.

Participating teachers received a packet of information, lesson plans, materials/supplies and educational videos to be used in the classroom or at home.

To see the student/teacher packets and other highlights, visit the West Polk SWCD website -http://westpolkswcd.org/environmental-education.html or call the West Polk SWCD office at – 218-281-6070.