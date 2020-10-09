City of Crookston: Finally, Fall Clean-Up Week is almost here

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

After the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the City of Crookston’s Spring Clean-Up Week last April, one can safely assume that Crookston residents are especially looking forward to Fall Clean-Up Week and will enthusiastically participate.

Fall Clean-Up Week will take place on your regular garbage pick-up day during the week of Oct. 26-30. Items will be picked up only on your regular garbage pickup day and must be placed on your curbside. The City asks that items not be placed on curbsides more than 72 hours prior to your collection day.

Clean-up items should be separated into the following piles:

• Garbage, clothing, cardboard, etc.

• Appliances

• Branches and yard waste (branches must be cut in four-foot lengths and bundled)

• Furniture, metal items, demolition, etc. and tires

Concrete, batteries, partially full paint cans, other chemicals, or large amounts of demolition debris will not be picked up.

In conjunction with Fall Clean-Up Week, the City is declaring a “compost amnesty” that will remain in effect only from Oct. 26-30. During that time, all yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings and garden waste will be picked up and will not require a City compost bag. Branches must be cut in four foot lengths and bundled in order for the crew to take them away. Any branches or tree trunks not cut to this length will be left for the owner to haul away. All smaller branches must be bundled, boxed, or bagged in order to be hauled away by the City crews.

In awareness of clean-up week, Polk County Public Health advises to not bring furniture, mattresses, box springs, or bed frames found on the street into your home in order to prevent the spread of bed bugs.

As required by state statute, all video display devices (TVs, computer monitors, etc.) cannot be landfilled. Therefore, these items will not be collected during clean-up. These devices may be disposed of at Polk County Environmental Services’ Transfer Station on Ingersoll Avenue.

If you have a vehicle that is no longer in use and is stored outside, it may be to your advantage to make arrangements to get it removed. This will help you avoid any problems that may result from enforcing City codes and standards, such as the City towing your vehicle at your expense.