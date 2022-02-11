SDSU announces dean's list

Times Report

Crookston Times

The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2021 semester at South Dakota State University:

• Brock O. Heppner of Crookston - Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

• Keelie Adrianna Makin of Crookston - College of Education and Human Sciences

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA. Overall, more than 3,070 students from 35 states and 23 foreign nations were on the list. Nearly 1,300 students received a 4.0.