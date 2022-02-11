NDSU announces fall 2021 graduates

Times Report

Crookston Times

Local Minnesota students were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in fall 2021. Crookston area graduates included:

• Jessica Danelle Nystad of Crookston, who graduated with honors, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Care

• Desiree Kassandra Ramirez of Crookston, who graduated with honors, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Science

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.

NDSU awarded 957 degrees to students.