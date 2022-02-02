UMN Crookston has 11 recipients of NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with distinction honor

UMN Crookston

Submitted

The University of Minnesota Crookston had 11 recipients announced for the prestigious NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction award. The Minnesota Crookston student-athletes bestowed with the honor are: Mary Burke (women’s basketball, Virginia, Minn.), Kelsie Hanson (women’s cross country, Brainerd, Minn.), Connor Humble (men’s golf, Rosemount, Minn.), Hannah Macias (softball, West Covina, Calif.), Leah Macias (softball, West Covina, Calif.), Bailey Mulcahy (volleyball, Fertile, Minn.), Katie Orth (women’s cross country, Randall, Minn.), Kylie Post (women’s basketball, Corcoran, Minn.), Kylea Praska (women’s basketball, Thief River Falls, Minn.), Ben Trostad (men’s golf, Crookston, Minn.), and Lauren Wallace (volleyball, Bloomington, Minn.).

The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate (student-athletes can only earn the award once). Each student-athlete will be recognized by the NSIC with a certificate of achievement and a wristwatch. A record number of 238 student-athletes from the NSIC's 16 institutions will receive the award in its 13th year, 11 more than last year's record of 227.

Dr. Myles N. Brand, visionary leader, educator and reformer, served as the President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) from 2003-2009. He passed away in September 2009 at the age of 67 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Brand presided over passage of the most comprehensive academic reform package for intercollegiate athletics in recent history - a package that refocused the attention of student-athletes, coaches and administrators on the education of student-athletes. Brand also changed the national dialog on college sports to emphasize the educational value of athletics participation and the integration of intercollegiate athletics with the academic mission of higher education. His impact on Division II ran deep by implementing an identity campaign and a strategic-positioning platform tied to specific divisional attributes. He challenged Division II to continue its game environment and community engagement focus, and improve academic success rates.