Area schools announce Dean's List recipients

Northland Community & Technical College proudly announces the fall 2021 semester academic honors lists. Northland honors its students’ academic achievements each semester by publishing the President's and Dean's lists.

Congratulations to the following students for making the President’s List:

Isaiah Barlow - Crookston - Carpentry-Residential

Robert Dorman - Crookston - Welding Technology

Alexavier LaFrance - Crookston - IT Cybersecurity

Rylie Magsam - Crookston - Acct Clerk-Microcmptr Applications

Dana Conley - Fisher - Liberal Arts & Sciences

Paige Curran - Fisher - Liberal Arts & Sciences

Abigail Medicraft - Fisher - Early Childhood & Paraprofessional

Congratulations to the following students for making the Dean’s List:

Maison Carlson - Crookston - Carpentry-Residential

Delainey Fogarty - Crookston - Liberal Arts & Sciences

Samantha Iverson-Bush - Crookston - Early Childhood & Paraprofessional

NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

Area Minnesota students were among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Crookston, Minnesota

Jessica D. Nystad - Respiratory Care

Alyssa E. Schultz - Pharmacy

Easton Tangquist - Exercise Science

Fisher, Minnesota

Ella Hlucny - Biological Sciences

MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MANKATO

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen. Among 3,6,55 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

Crookston, MN

Emma Borowicz, High Honor List

Laura DeLage, High Honor List

Euclid, MN

Leslie Rasmussen, High Honor List

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY

St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Crookston, MN

Gavin Anderson, University College, General Studies (Undecided), BA