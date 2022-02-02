Area schools announce Dean's List recipients
Northland Community & Technical College proudly announces the fall 2021 semester academic honors lists. Northland honors its students’ academic achievements each semester by publishing the President's and Dean's lists.
Congratulations to the following students for making the President’s List:
Isaiah Barlow - Crookston - Carpentry-Residential
Robert Dorman - Crookston - Welding Technology
Alexavier LaFrance - Crookston - IT Cybersecurity
Rylie Magsam - Crookston - Acct Clerk-Microcmptr Applications
Dana Conley - Fisher - Liberal Arts & Sciences
Paige Curran - Fisher - Liberal Arts & Sciences
Abigail Medicraft - Fisher - Early Childhood & Paraprofessional
Congratulations to the following students for making the Dean’s List:
Maison Carlson - Crookston - Carpentry-Residential
Delainey Fogarty - Crookston - Liberal Arts & Sciences
Samantha Iverson-Bush - Crookston - Early Childhood & Paraprofessional
NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Area Minnesota students were among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Crookston, Minnesota
Jessica D. Nystad - Respiratory Care
Alyssa E. Schultz - Pharmacy
Easton Tangquist - Exercise Science
Fisher, Minnesota
Ella Hlucny - Biological Sciences
MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MANKATO
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen. Among 3,6,55 students, a total of 1,054 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2.601 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
Crookston, MN
Emma Borowicz, High Honor List
Laura DeLage, High Honor List
Euclid, MN
Leslie Rasmussen, High Honor List
ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 fall semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Crookston, MN
Gavin Anderson, University College, General Studies (Undecided), BA