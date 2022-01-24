Northland Community & Technical College Students Named to Phi Theta Kappa’s All-State Team

Times Report

Two Northland Community & Technical College students, Abigail Medicraft and Isaac Wood, were recently named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Minnesota Academic Team. Only 40 students from across Minnesota were chosen for this elite honor.

Abigail Medicraft is a second-year student from Roseau, MN, pursuing an A.A.S. in Early Childhood Education and Paraprofessional and an A.A. in Liberal Arts degrees. Medicraft will graduate in spring 2022.

Isaac Wood, from Crookston, MN, is seeking an A.A. of Liberal Arts degree and will graduate in the summer of 2022.

Both Medicraft and Wood are members of the Beta Nu Kappa chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northland.

“I am delighted to have two outstanding students nominated to the All-State Team,” shared Northland President Sandy Kiddoo. “It is the first time in a few years that we have had representation and to have these two students this year is a great honor for the college. They will represent us well and I am excited to congratulate them both!”

To be selected for this honor, students have demonstrated excellent academic performance along with interest in scholastic and professional inquiry and have been active members in the Northland chapter of PTK.

Medicraft and Wood are now eligible to compete for inclusion in the All-USA Academic Team and scholarship program.

Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in higher education, serving nearly 1,300 community and technical colleges in all 50 states and nine countries. Members of the All-Minnesota Academic Team are recognized for their academic achievements, leadership accomplishments, and engagement in community service. Forty community and technical college students from across Minnesota were have been chosen for this elite honor.

Bobbie Taylor, Northland PTK Advisor and Administrative Professional Instructor, shares, "It's been a few years since a Northland student has been selected to the All-Minnesota Academic Team, so this is quite an honor for Abigail and Isaac to be chosen."

Honorees will be recognized at a ceremony on April 22 on the University of Minnesota Campus in Minneapolis.