College of St. Scholastica

Michelle Cuno of Euclid was recently announced as one of the College of St. Scholastica's Fall 2021 Dean's List recipients. Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

"The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements. Keep up the excellent work!"