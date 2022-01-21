UMN Crookston students named to Fall 2021 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists
The University of Minnesota Crookston's Office of the Registrar recently announced students named to the fall semester 2021 Chancellor's List. Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:
Hyunwook Cho - Communication BS - Crookston
Tseten Gurung - Information Technology Mgmt BS - Crookston
Steven Rose - Math/Sci/Tech-Undeclared Crookston MN
Rena Sakai - Software Engineering BS - Crookston
Sarah Schmidt - Animal Science BS/Equine Science - Crookston
Madeleine Schneider - Software Engineering BS/Finance - Crookston
Vinayak Sharma - Software Engineering BS - Crookston
Edouina Uwimana - Software Engineering BS - Crookston
To qualify for a place on the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.
The University of Minnesota Crookston's Office of the Registrar recently announced students named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List include the following:
Stephanie Dawn Melby - Agronomy BS - Beltrami
Courtney Ann Vatnsdal - Natural Resources BS - Climax
Abrar Nasir Ansari - Software Engineering BS - Crookston
Tristyn Leslie Bair - Criminal Justice BS - Crookston
MengJun Chen - Software Engineering BS - Crookston
Ashley Chomyn - Communication BS - Crookston
Kristine Cotten - Natural Resources BS - Crookston
Michael Erickson - Software Engineering BS - Crookston
James Fan - Exercise Sci and Wellness BS - Crookston
Kathryn Halos - Criminal Justice BS - Crookston
Gunner Calvin Hooper - Software Engineering BS - Crookston
Andrea Kuhl - Agri/NatRes-Undeclared - Crookston
Caleb Matias Mendez - Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt - Crookston
Clara Judith Meyer - Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt/Non Degree - Crookston
Maria Olson - Marketing BS - Crookston
Sarah Richardt - Horticulture BS - Crookston
Yuan Song - Accounting BS - Crookston
Ben Trostad - Finance BS - Crookston
Madison Liberty Winemiller - Equine Science BS - Crookston
Dana Zarn - Exercise Sci and Wellness BS - Crookston
Matthew Frederick Linsley - Agricultural Business BS - Euclid
Lynsay Leilani Benson - Exercise Sci and Wellness BS - Fisher
Elena Marie Berger - Horticulture BS - Fisher
Peter Edwin Curran - Natural Resources BS - Fisher
To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.