UMN Crookston students named to Fall 2021 Chancellor's and Dean's Lists

The University of Minnesota Crookston's Office of the Registrar recently announced students named to the fall semester 2021 Chancellor's List. Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:

Hyunwook Cho - Communication BS - Crookston

Tseten Gurung - Information Technology Mgmt BS - Crookston

Steven Rose - Math/Sci/Tech-Undeclared Crookston MN

Rena Sakai - Software Engineering BS - Crookston

Sarah Schmidt - Animal Science BS/Equine Science - Crookston

Madeleine Schneider - Software Engineering BS/Finance - Crookston

Vinayak Sharma - Software Engineering BS - Crookston

Edouina Uwimana - Software Engineering BS - Crookston

To qualify for a place on the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.

The University of Minnesota Crookston's Office of the Registrar recently announced students named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List include the following:

Stephanie Dawn Melby - Agronomy BS - Beltrami

Courtney Ann Vatnsdal - Natural Resources BS - Climax

Abrar Nasir Ansari - Software Engineering BS - Crookston

Tristyn Leslie Bair - Criminal Justice BS - Crookston

MengJun Chen - Software Engineering BS - Crookston

Ashley Chomyn - Communication BS - Crookston

Kristine Cotten - Natural Resources BS - Crookston

Michael Erickson - Software Engineering BS - Crookston

James Fan - Exercise Sci and Wellness BS - Crookston

Kathryn Halos - Criminal Justice BS - Crookston

Gunner Calvin Hooper - Software Engineering BS - Crookston

Andrea Kuhl - Agri/NatRes-Undeclared - Crookston

Caleb Matias Mendez - Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt - Crookston

Clara Judith Meyer - Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt/Non Degree - Crookston

Maria Olson - Marketing BS - Crookston

Sarah Richardt - Horticulture BS - Crookston

Yuan Song - Accounting BS - Crookston

Ben Trostad - Finance BS - Crookston

Madison Liberty Winemiller - Equine Science BS - Crookston

Dana Zarn - Exercise Sci and Wellness BS - Crookston

Matthew Frederick Linsley - Agricultural Business BS - Euclid

Lynsay Leilani Benson - Exercise Sci and Wellness BS - Fisher

Elena Marie Berger - Horticulture BS - Fisher

Peter Edwin Curran - Natural Resources BS - Fisher

To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.