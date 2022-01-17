Local students graduate from UMN Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of 2021 graduates who completed their degree requirements during the fall semester.

Fall 2021 graduates from Crookston included:

• Ashley Susan Helgeson, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education

• Hunter M Hulst, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy

• Douglas Allyn Larson, Bachelor of Science in Finance

• Timothy P Lubke, Bachelor of Science in Sport & Recreation Mgmt

• Darian Renetta Pancirov, Bachelor of Science in Communication

• Brian Rystad, Bachelor of Science in Management