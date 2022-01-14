Local students on Dean's List for MSU Moorhead
The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2021:
Crookston High School grads:
Elysa Christensen - Art Education
Merran Dingmann - Speech/Language/Hearing Science
Hannah Emanuel - Elementary Inclusive Education
Elizabeth Erdman - Psychology
Elise Erdmann - Elementary Inclusive Education
Kathryn MacGregor - Graphic Design
Bethany Newquist - Film Studies
Victoria Proulx - Speech/Language/Hearing Science
Sarah Ryan - Accounting
Hannah Thompson - Social Work, Criminal Justice
Fisher High School grads:
Hellanna Gunstinson - Communication Studies
Elizabeth McDonald - Speech/Language/Hearing Science
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
