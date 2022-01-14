Local students on Dean's List for MSU Moorhead

Times Report

Crookston Times

The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2021:

Crookston High School grads:

Elysa Christensen - Art Education

Merran Dingmann - Speech/Language/Hearing Science

Hannah Emanuel - Elementary Inclusive Education

Elizabeth Erdman - Psychology

Elise Erdmann - Elementary Inclusive Education

Kathryn MacGregor - Graphic Design

Bethany Newquist - Film Studies

Victoria Proulx - Speech/Language/Hearing Science

Sarah Ryan - Accounting

Hannah Thompson - Social Work, Criminal Justice

Fisher High School grads:

Hellanna Gunstinson - Communication Studies

Elizabeth McDonald - Speech/Language/Hearing Science

Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.