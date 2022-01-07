Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces Fall 2021 academic honors

Times Report

Crookston Times

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 555 students to its President's List and 539 students to its Dean's List for the 2021 Fall Semester.

Local student Nicholas Schulz of Euclid was named to the Dean's List.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.