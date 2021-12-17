Northland Community & Technical College awards $68K in scholarships

Northland Community & Technical College

Submitted

Northland Community & Technical College proudly announces the recipients of the fall 2021 Northland Community & Technical College Foundation scholarships. As part of its mission to enhance the educational experience of students, the Northland Foundation offers scholarship opportunities semi-annually to current and incoming students. With the generous support and investments from individuals and local businesses, the Northland Foundation distributes over $150,000 annually in scholarships. One hundred forty-six scholarships totaling over $68,000 were awarded to students on both the East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls campuses during the fall semester.

Congratulations to the following Crookston students:

Lindsey Cole - Never Too Late Scholarship

Casey Delaney - Hartz Foundation Scholarship

Brooke Linderman - Northland is a GO! Scholarship

Along with the scholarship opportunities available as a direct result of the Northland Foundation’s dedicated donors, two other initiatives within the state of Minnesota will have the Northland Foundation funding and facilitating more than $430,000 in awards in the spring of 2022. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has launched a scholarship program for beginning farmers, of which nearly $70,000 could be allocated to new farmers in the region to attend Northland’s Farm Business Management scholarship program. In addition, for the past three years, the Minnesota State Legislature has funded the Workforce Development Scholarship initiative, which is slated to distribute over $200,000 to Northland students seeking an education in one of several high-demand career fields.

"It is wonderful to see contributors responding to the needs of our students at Northland!” exclaimed Northland Foundation Executive Director Lars Dyrud. “We are excited to be able to help so many students at this critical time in their lives. The workforce needs in our region are great, and we want our students to have every opportunity to reach their career goals. Scholarships make a direct impact on this process."