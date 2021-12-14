Area students graduate from Minnesota State University Moorhead

Times Report

Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to more than 500 students during its fall commencement program Thursday, December 16 in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse. The 1 p.m. ceremony also includes about 147 graduate students. Masks are required for all graduates and guests.

The following students from the Crookston area are expected to graduate:

• Bethany Newquist - Film Studies (BA) - Crookston High School

• Sophia Holen (Magna Cum Laude) - Health Services Administration (BS) - Fisher Secondary School

• Crystal Bies - Nursing (MS) - Harvey High School - Fisher

MSU Moorhead alumnus Brian L. French, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, will be the commencement speaker. French attended the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed his residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps after completing his training, including two combat zone deployments to Iraq and Kuwait.

After separating from the Air Force, French joined the internal medicine hospitalist group at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He served as Lead Physician for his group of about 70 physicians from 2012-18. French has been recognized by the Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine in their annual Top Doctor listings for five consecutive years (2017-21).

He is an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School and has received multiple teaching awards over the years in recognition of his education of medical students and internal medicine residents. French has also been elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.