UMC students obtain hands-on experience with landscape installation project

The students in Associate Professor Eric Castle’s HORT 3040: Landscape Installation and Maintenance class obtained hands-on experience this fall on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. Castle’s class got the opportunity to install pavers and seating walls in the beautiful Pederson Campus Garden on campus.

The project came about because of a desire to have a small gathering space in the garden. The garden, located on the north side of campus near the Valley Technology Park and the University Teaching and Outreach Center, has been a sustainable resource for both plants and produce on the UMN Crookston campus and was dedicated in honor of Allen and Freda Pederson in 2014. “The aspen log structure within the garden seemed like the perfect location to locate some pavers and a seating wall.”

Castle allowed his students to have the input on the design and concepts for the garden. “The students brainstormed ideas that would utilize compressed-concrete pavers and wall blocks donated by Borgert Paving, Inc. out of St. Joseph, Minn.

The project was completed during a two to three week stretch from the end of September to the middle of October and now provides another great gathering space for students on the UMN Crookston campus.