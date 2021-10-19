UMN Equestrian teams to launch fundraising campaign, goal $35K

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

Recently the UMN Crookston equestrian teams, Jumping Seat and Western, announced membership in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). The Golden Eagles will begin competing in the ECAC this season, which is an eight-team league for equestrian. “Our home opener is next weekend, during Homecoming. The women are excited,” said Head Coach Kayla Hanson.

“Our squad is composed of 30-35 student athletes.Competitors compete within our surrounding region where riders travel anywhere between 4-6 weekends out of the season, and some of our travel needs to be supported through fundraising efforts,” Hanson said.

Additionally the equine programs continue to grow and in order to meet the demands of student recruitment additional horses need to be brought on campus, thus a lean to is within the fundraising goal. “Our success relies on our students and the industry continues to grow, thus does our enrollment. In order to meet the expectations of our students we need to create additional facilities to accommodate growth within the program, including adding horses and students to campus fundraising efforts,” said Equine Instructor and alumni, Nicky Overgaard.

Hanson said the support from individuals and organizations is engaging. “Our student athletes compete year round and we are excited for another season. “Each rider has a goal of a thousand dollars, any support you are able to provide is greatly appreciated,” Hanson said.

To consider a financial contribution, click here, or contact Michelle Christopherson, UMC Teambacker lead at: mchristo@umn.edu or 218-281-8369.