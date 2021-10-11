Chancellor Holz-Clause - In October, UMN Crookston will waive admission application fees

Submitted by Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause

Submitted

Dear Community,

I certainly hope you have had a chance to enjoy our wonderful weather and attend some of our exciting events on campus. The University is alive with students, activities and enthusiasm.

We know that now that schools have started and many junior and senior high school students are making decisions if they should further their education or if they should join the workforce immediately upon graduation. While each decision is determined by many factors a student must weigh. If you are influencing any young people you may want them to consider the following:

The outlook

Three quarters of the fastest-growing occupations need postsecondary education and 67 percent of all job openings now require more than a high school diploma. (US Department of Education, 2020)

Individual benefits of a four-year degree

Workers without a college education are more likely to face unemployment, college graduates not only earn more, they live longer (Rivedal, 2019)

The unemployment rate of those with only a high school diploma is nearly twice that of those who have obtained a bachelor’s degree. There is no better safeguard against poverty than the attainment of a bachelor’s degree. (David Brook, “The Education Gap,” New York Times, September 25, 2005)

Divorce rates for college graduates are plummeting, but the divorce rate for high school grads is now twice as high as that of college graduates; high school grads are twice as likely to smoke as college graduates and much less likely to exercise. College graduates are twice as likely to vote, to do voluntary work and give blood. These things make life’s journey a little easier. (David Brook, “The Education Gap,” New York Times, September 25, 2005)

A four year degree monetary benefits

Education attainment remains the most obvious contributor to the development of human capital and knowledge capital. A bachelor's degree is:

• Worth $2.8 million on average over a lifetime.

• The earnings of U.S. workers with only a high school diploma are 34 percent less than those with a bachelor’s degree.

These are just a few of the personal benefits. Having a populace with people who are educated and trained also benefits the region and state.

Good for the region

There is a clear relationship between growth in degree attainment and the prosperity of a state. When a state or region does not develop its human capital infrastructure it cannot grow or attract high-value industries. If industries can’t find the talent pool they need, they will seek other locations. States such as Washington, Colorado, Utah and Oregon for instance have a high attainment of bachelor’s degrees and have a higher per capita output in their economies. (U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. “Per Capita GDP and educational attainment by state.”)

If the people in the region do not have the credentials and skills necessary to obtain higher-paying jobs, they are forced to take jobs in industries that offer lower wages.

Minnesota goes to college

Every year in October, the State of Minnesota Office of Higher Education leads an annual, state-wide initiative focused on encouraging prospective college students to apply to post-secondary education institutions called Minnesota Goes to College!.

In and throughout October prospective students and families should know we at the University of Minnesota Crookston:

will waive the $30 application fee for all admission applications.

additional campus visit options are offered October 21, 22, and 23 to accommodate students visiting colleges throughout the state over the Minnesota Educator Academy (MEA)

UMN Crookston’s Animal Science Exploration day falls on October 29. This is a specialized visit for prospective students to learn more about this popular major.. Registration required.

• The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened October 1

• University of Minnesota Crookston's Specialty Scholarship application opened October 1

• The free application opened for Post Secondary Enrollment Option (current high school students) for Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 terms

October marks the opening of the Free Application for Federal Students Aid (FAFSA) and the University of Minnesota Crookston Specialty Scholarship Application. Completing the FAFSA is the single most important thing a new or returning student can do to receive money for college. It's a student's ticket to be automatically offered federal, state, and institutional financial aid. Financial aid includes grants, scholarships, work study student employment, and federal loans. We are offering a virtual Get to Know Your FAFSA event on October 10 for anyone who wants to learn more. We hope you can attend.

Know someone considering college from selected communities?

The University of Minnesota Crookston, because of a generous gift, has a unique opportunity for high school graduates from Red Lake Falls High School, Clearbrook-Gonvick High School, Goodridge High School, Grygla High School and students from Euclid, Minn. A commitment made by a donor with ties to these communities promises to cover the cost of tuition and fees, up to four years, for those pursuing a bachelor’s degree from UMN Crookston. In addition, transfer students and those attending UMN Crookston online who graduated from these specified high schools are eligible. This opportunity is based on available funding each year. Students interested in pursuing the scholarship must apply to UMN Crookston www.crk.umn.edu/admissions/application and submit a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Best,

Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause