UMN Crookston ranked Top Midwest Public Regional College for third-consecutive year

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

Crookston Times

U.S. News and World Report announced today that the University of Minnesota Crookston is ranked as the top institution among Midwest Public Regional Colleges for 2022. The campus has ranked in the top four consecutively for 26 years, and has been ranked the number one Public Regional College in the Midwest for three-consecutive years.

The Top Public Regional Colleges consist of institutions focused on undergraduate education and offering a range of Baccalaureate degree programs but granting fewer than 50 percent of their degrees in the liberal arts.

"There are many rankings out there. However, U.S. News has been a consistent guide for creating meaningful rankings based on real and substantive data. Being at the top for 3 consecutive years is something to be proud of, though we never take it for granted. We will celebrate these accomplishments then quickly move toward the notion of how we can still do better,” commented Chancellor Holz-Clause.

The University of Minnesota Crookston also ranked in the 2022 U.S. News Top Performers on Social Mobility. Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even considering the effects of other characteristics. But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000. Thirty percent of UMN Crookston students are Pell eligible.

In addition, UMN Crookston ranked No. 25 on this year’s Best Colleges rankings including all public and private institutions in the category. Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. UMN Crookston ranked 27 in 2021.

U.S. News' college profile pages benchmark each school's relative performance across different ranking indicators and include many of the latest statistics used in the calculations – such as the student-faculty ratio and the average federal loan debt of graduates. For more information check out U.S. News Report Best Colleges.