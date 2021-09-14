Local students graduate from Northwest Technical College

Times Report

Crookston Times

Local students earned degrees from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, Minn. Hope Schear earned an associate of applied science in dental assisting in Summer 2020 and Hayley Viken earned a diploma in dental assisting.

"Northwest Technical College, located in northern Minnesota's lake district, has prepared students for fulfilling careers in high-demand fields for more than 50 years. The college's accessible, affordable, hands-on programs also help the region's employers meet their ever-growing need for a highly skilled workforce. NTC serves more than 1,000 students with an excellent education, an open-enrollment policy and affordable tuition. Students may pursue nearly 40 degree, diploma and certificate programs in six distinct career paths. Classes are offered on campus, online, or as a combination of both. NTC is a member of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities. For more, visit ntcmn.edu."