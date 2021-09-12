Thoroughbred Education Research Foundation (TERF) awards UMN Crookston grant funds

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston has been awarded a $4,000 dollar grant award from the Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) to be used for two scholarships. Morgan Pyles, PhD, and Assistant Professor of Agriculture and Natural Resources, says the scholarships will be awarded to students studying equine science or equine business management who maintain a minimum gpa of 3.0, demonstrates campus involvement (clubs, undergraduate research, independent study, etc.), and pursuing a career in the equine industry. The goal of the scholarship funds is to provide financial support for students during their education to give them the freedom to explore career paths and gain experience through extracurricular activities, internships, and training while at UMN Crookston. “UMN Crookston’s equine program offers a range of equine science and equitation courses. I am teaching a variety of equine classes, including equine exercise physiology, reproduction, horse production and western equitation,” she said.

The TERF’s mission is to support thoroughbred health and welfare by funding scholarships, educational programs, and equine research with a priority to make racing safer. UMN Crookston’s equine program is dedicated to promoting the equine industry by preparing the next generation of equine professionals through hands-on learning opportunities in handling and training, health management, nutrition,and reproduction, Pyles joined the Crookston campus after completing her Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky in May. “I love being a part of the students’ education as an instructor and helping prepare them to enter into the equine industry as professionals.” ” she said.