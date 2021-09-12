Local students graduate from Bemidji State University

Times Report

Crookston Times

Local students earned degrees from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2020-2021 school year.

Crookston, MN

Heather Chaput, a bachelor of science in accounting

Megan Flateland, a bachelor of science in biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology

Carlie Reading, a bachelor of science in social work

Katelyn Wagner, an associate of arts in liberal education

Fertile, MN

Jenna Hutchins, a master of special education in special education

Joseph Woods, a bachelor of arts in sports management and a certificate in coaching

