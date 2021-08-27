UMN Crookston Chancellor Holz-Clause on Vax 2.0 initiative

Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause

Crookston Times

The FDA has approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Many of you have asked details about the announcement that our students will be required to get a COVID vaccine unless they have a medical or religious exemption. All students will receive an email with a clear and simple form to complete that verifies their vaccination status or provides them with instructions regarding a medical exemption (requires a doctor’s note) or a religious exemption (requires a completion of a notarized form). We expect the email to go out to students in the next week to 10 days. Students must complete the form Monday, October 4, which is six weeks after Monday, August 23 FDA announcement of full approval for the Pfizer vaccine. Students who do not complete the process will have a registration hold placed on their account until they are in full compliance.

All faculty and staff will need to attest via an online form to one of the following:

• I certify that I am Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 and agree to comply with University COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing requirements while I am employed at the University of Minnesota.

• I decline to certify that I have been Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 and agree to comply with University COVID-19 Testing requirements while I am employed at the University of Minnesota. I understand that I may later submit a revised form in which I certify that I am Fully Vaccinated.

Non-vaccinated employees must test for COVID-19 at least one time per week. Additionally, the testing requirements for all UMN employees include the following:

• Get tested immediately if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.

• Get tested 3-5 days after a confirmed exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Additionally, any employee who receives a positive test result for COVID-19 is required to follow CDC guidance, including isolating and participating in contact tracing efforts, and in return to work.

We will continue to provide you information by email and at the Safe Campus website as we pivot to protect the health and safety of our entire University community. Be assured that we will continue to closely follow state and federal guidance, public health data, science, and accompanying trends, and the best advice of the University’s own medical and public health experts.

We will be holding a vaccination clinic on campus at the Wellness Center on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 1-3 p.m. If you haven’t received your vaccination, you can pre-register for the clinic by clicking here. You can access more information at the UMN Vax 2.0 website.