North Dakota State University Summer 2021 Dean's List

Crookston Times

North Dakota State University has announced its Summer 2021 Dean's List with one student from Crookston as a recipient. Jessica D. Nystad of Crookston, whose major is in Respiratory Care, earned a spot on the list.

Nystad was among the 188 NDSU students to be placed on the summer 2021 dean’s list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.