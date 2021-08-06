University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) announces Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

Crookston, MN

Jaeden Lizakowski, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A

Kelsey L Roed, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Fertile, MN

Lauren E Harstad, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Michael G Stuhaug, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Accounting B Acc

Fisher, MN

Jessica L Ross, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Art and Biology B A