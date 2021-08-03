Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Times Report
Crookston Times
The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university recently announced.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Crookston, MN
Benjamin Brantner, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Scott Cordova, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Audrey Harbott, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development
Zachary Sanders, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Fertile, MN
Grant Balstad, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Dakota Qualley, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Fisher, MN
Reese Radi, Junior, College of Liberal Arts