Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Times Report

Crookston Times

The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university recently announced.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Crookston, MN

Benjamin Brantner, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Scott Cordova, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Audrey Harbott, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development

Zachary Sanders, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Fertile, MN

Grant Balstad, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Dakota Qualley, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Fisher, MN

Reese Radi, Junior, College of Liberal Arts