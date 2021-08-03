Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Times Report
Crookston Times

The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university recently announced.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Crookston, MN

 Benjamin Brantner, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

 Scott Cordova, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

 Audrey Harbott, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development

 Zachary Sanders, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Fertile, MN

 Grant Balstad, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

 Dakota Qualley, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Fisher, MN

 Reese Radi, Junior, College of Liberal Arts