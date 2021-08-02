University of Minnesota brings back mask requirement for all its locations

Citing recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and concerns around the growth of the delta variant of COVID-19, the University of Minnesota is bringing back its indoor mask requirement for staff, faculty, students, contractors and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Starting August 3, all of the university’s campuses, offices and facilities, including the Crookston campus, will be required to wear facial coverings while indoors. Masks will not be required outdoors.

U of MN President Joan Gabel announced the decision Monday in a letter sent out systemwide and said the requirement is applicable for all of its locations including those with low or moderate transmission. She also noted that COVID-19 vaccinations are “highly effective against the Delta variant” and that they strongly encourage everyone to “Get the Vax” today.

“We are committed to protecting the health of our community, and to adjusting as new information and circumstances dictate,” Gabel’s letter read.

“This is a long journey but I’m grateful for this community as we take these important next steps together,” she added later.

As of August 2, Polk County is listed as a moderate level of community transmission and 34.8% of the county’s total population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. From July 25-31, Minnesota had six (6) counties listed as high community transmission and over three dozen listed as substantial community transmission.

In an announcement last week, the CDC also recommended masks indoors for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools across the country regardless of vaccination status. The Minnesota Departments of Health and Education accepted the CDC’s recommendation, but said the decision to require masks will be up to individual school districts.