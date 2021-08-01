MSU Moorhead joins COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

Times Report

Crookston Times

Minnesota State University Moorhead is participating in the White House and the U.S. Department of Education’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. Several thousand U.S. colleges and universities have committed to raising awareness of vaccine resources to students, faculty and staff and encouraging the campus community to take advantage of on-site vaccine clinics.

MSUM will offer incentives for students and employees who tell them why they've been vaccinated, including parking passes and $100 in Dragon Dollars or Bookstore credit. To date, more than 110 students or employees have shared their ‘why’ on social media.

“We look forward to students and faculty returning to campus. You can feel the energy ramping up,” said Ryan Nelson, MSUM’s director of public safety. “The more members of our campus community who are vaccinated, the safer we’ll keep all members of our Dragon family and the sooner we’ll get back to normal.”

As part of the challenge, MSUM and Clay County Public Health will host three COVID-19 drop-in vaccine clinics on campus during August. They will be held outside Dahl Hall on the east side of the building by the sand volleyball courts. The clinics are open to all students, employees and their families plus the general public. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines will be available. No pre-registration or appointments are needed.

• Sunday, August 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, August 12 from 3 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• General parking is available in lots G6, G7, G10 or G11. See campus maps.

Why get vaccinated?

Only a handful of Minnesota colleges will require the vaccine and no North or South Dakota schools require it, said MSUM's media release. While MSUM will not require the vaccine to return to campus, Nelson said the university encourages students to be vaccinated.

“New guidance says that if you’ve been vaccinated, you no longer need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19,” Nelson said. “That’s one more great reason to get vaccinated. One (or two) shots can help us all get back to life as we knew it pre-2020.”

"Research shows that the three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are safe and effective in preventing severe complications and hospitalization from COVID-19," said MSUM's media release. "The most common side effects are similar to those from other vaccines, including fatigue, sore arm and low-grade fever."

Learn more about MSUM’s Vaccine Challenge and tell them why you’re vaccinated at https://www.mnstate.edu/emergency/dragons-care/vaccines/.