Northland Community & Technical College announces spring 2021 graduates

Times Report
Crookston Times

Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2021. The class of 2021 was recognized during a special virtual graduation celebration ceremony on May 13. Northland Community & Technical College grants certificates (CERT), diplomas (DIP), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Arts (AA), and/or Associate of Science (AS) degrees for the successful completion of each student's respective program.

Congratulations to the following graduates:

Climax, MN    

    • JaNan Erickson - Business Transfer Pathway AS    

    • David Roper - Marketing and Management AAS

Crookston, MN    

    • Shawn Adams - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Highest Honors

    • Roberto Casanova     - Construction Plumbing - DIP    

    • Eric Delorme - Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Construction - AAS - Highest Honors

    • Nicholas Haugen - Construction Electricity - DIP    

    • Keirsten Hunt - Surgical Technology - AAS - Highest Honors

    • Adreanna LaCoursiere - Practical Nursing - DIP    

    • Taylor Mix - Surgical Technology - AAS    

    • Shaun Nelson - Sales, Marketing, and Management - AAS    

    • Sarah Pahlen - Nursing - AS - Academic Excellence

    • Dylan Porter - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Academic Excellence

    • Dylan Porter - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence

    • Hailey Seaver - Phlebotomy - CERT - Academic Excellence

    • Ethan Solheim - Cisco Networking - CERT - Highest Honors

    • Ethan Solheim - Computer and Network Technology - AAS - Highest Honors

    • Ethan Solheim - IT Cybersecurity - AAS - Highest Honors

    • Abigail Solis - Early Childhood - CERT    

    • Cassandra Thordarson - Nursing - AS    

    • Alexia Wangen - Nursing - AS    

    • Anke    Wiersma - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Highest Honors

Euclid, MN    

    • Ariel Netland - Nursing - AS

Fisher, MN    

    • Kelly Halvorson - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence

    • Nicholas Johnson - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Academic Excellence