Northland Community & Technical College announces spring 2021 graduates

Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2021. The class of 2021 was recognized during a special virtual graduation celebration ceremony on May 13. Northland Community & Technical College grants certificates (CERT), diplomas (DIP), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Arts (AA), and/or Associate of Science (AS) degrees for the successful completion of each student's respective program.

Congratulations to the following graduates:

Climax, MN

• JaNan Erickson - Business Transfer Pathway AS

• David Roper - Marketing and Management AAS

Crookston, MN

• Shawn Adams - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Highest Honors

• Roberto Casanova - Construction Plumbing - DIP

• Eric Delorme - Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Construction - AAS - Highest Honors

• Nicholas Haugen - Construction Electricity - DIP

• Keirsten Hunt - Surgical Technology - AAS - Highest Honors

• Adreanna LaCoursiere - Practical Nursing - DIP

• Taylor Mix - Surgical Technology - AAS

• Shaun Nelson - Sales, Marketing, and Management - AAS

• Sarah Pahlen - Nursing - AS - Academic Excellence

• Dylan Porter - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Academic Excellence

• Dylan Porter - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence

• Hailey Seaver - Phlebotomy - CERT - Academic Excellence

• Ethan Solheim - Cisco Networking - CERT - Highest Honors

• Ethan Solheim - Computer and Network Technology - AAS - Highest Honors

• Ethan Solheim - IT Cybersecurity - AAS - Highest Honors

• Abigail Solis - Early Childhood - CERT

• Cassandra Thordarson - Nursing - AS

• Alexia Wangen - Nursing - AS

• Anke Wiersma - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Highest Honors

Euclid, MN

• Ariel Netland - Nursing - AS

Fisher, MN

• Kelly Halvorson - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence

• Nicholas Johnson - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Academic Excellence