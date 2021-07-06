Northland Community & Technical College announces spring 2021 graduates
Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2021. The class of 2021 was recognized during a special virtual graduation celebration ceremony on May 13. Northland Community & Technical College grants certificates (CERT), diplomas (DIP), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), Associate of Arts (AA), and/or Associate of Science (AS) degrees for the successful completion of each student's respective program.
Congratulations to the following graduates:
Climax, MN
• JaNan Erickson - Business Transfer Pathway AS
• David Roper - Marketing and Management AAS
Crookston, MN
• Shawn Adams - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Highest Honors
• Roberto Casanova - Construction Plumbing - DIP
• Eric Delorme - Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning/Construction - AAS - Highest Honors
• Nicholas Haugen - Construction Electricity - DIP
• Keirsten Hunt - Surgical Technology - AAS - Highest Honors
• Adreanna LaCoursiere - Practical Nursing - DIP
• Taylor Mix - Surgical Technology - AAS
• Shaun Nelson - Sales, Marketing, and Management - AAS
• Sarah Pahlen - Nursing - AS - Academic Excellence
• Dylan Porter - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Academic Excellence
• Dylan Porter - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence
• Hailey Seaver - Phlebotomy - CERT - Academic Excellence
• Ethan Solheim - Cisco Networking - CERT - Highest Honors
• Ethan Solheim - Computer and Network Technology - AAS - Highest Honors
• Ethan Solheim - IT Cybersecurity - AAS - Highest Honors
• Abigail Solis - Early Childhood - CERT
• Cassandra Thordarson - Nursing - AS
• Alexia Wangen - Nursing - AS
• Anke Wiersma - Liberal Arts and Sciences - AA - Highest Honors
Euclid, MN
• Ariel Netland - Nursing - AS
Fisher, MN
• Kelly Halvorson - Radiologic Technology - AAS - Academic Excellence
• Nicholas Johnson - Electronics Technology/Automated Systems - AAS - Academic Excellence