Lucas Winger of Crookston awarded Concordia College scholarship

2021 Crookston High School graduate Lucas Winger has been awarded a BREW scholarship from Concordia College where he plans to attend in the fall.

The BREW scholarship is based on the concept of "Becoming Responsibly Engaged in the World" which Concordia says is a foundational component of their college's experience. The scholarship recognizes what students have accomplished prior to becoming a Cobber but also what they hope to achieve at Concordia and in the future.

Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America offering more than 50 majors, including 17 honors majors as well as 13 pre-professional programs.