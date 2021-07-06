Local students receive degrees from North Dakota State University

Times Report

Crookston Times

Three students from Crookston and one from Fisher were among the graduates from North Dakota State University in spring 2021. NDSU gave out 1,820 degrees with many graduating with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.

The local students recognized were:

Crookston, MN

• Louis Roger Gerzin - MATRG - Athletic Training

• Dante Leon Norris - BS - Computer Science

• Alyssa Elaine Schultz - BS (with honors) - Pharmaceutical Sciences

Fisher, MN

• Evan Von Wurden - BSEE - Electrical Engineering